Many residents in Indiana and Michigan start their day by enjoying a fresh cup of coffee brewed at home using their favorite store-bought brand. However, residents are now being urged to check the labels on their coffee as thousands of bags have been recalled from stores in Michigan and Indiana.

Thousands Of Coffee Bags Recalled From Michigan & Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA of Virginia initiated the voluntary recall of 4,152 12-ounce bags of this product. It has been classified as a Class II recall. This type of recall includes products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" or instances in which the "probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Residents in Michigan and Indiana are urged to check for the following products:

The recalled bags of Coffee Roasters Our Family Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were mislabeled, and the coffee does include caffeine. According to the FDA notice, the bags included in the recall have a UPC of 0 70253 11080 1 and a best-before date of Aug. 3, 2025.

The coffee was distributed by SpartanNash of Grand Rapids in 15 states, including Michigan and Indiana. A spokesperson for SpartanNash tells MLive, "All recalled product was already removed from store shelves and destroyed prior to the FDA’s classification of the recall earlier this week.” Customers who bought the mislabeled decaf can return it to the store for a refund or a replacement.

