Many Michigan residents start their mornings with a cup of coffee freshly brewed at home. However, residents in Michigan are advised to inspect their coffee before brewing, as it may contain small fragments of glass.

Coffee Potentially Containing Glass Prompts Recall In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), instant coffee sold in Michigan and nationwide is being recalled for possible glass contamination. Consuming glass fragments can cause injuries like “damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine,” according to the FDA. Michigan residents are urged to check their homes for the following coffee products:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the recall alert, the coffee was sold exclusively in Dollar General retail stores between July 9 and 21, 2025. There are three lots affected by the recall:

8-Ounce Clover Valley® Instant Coffee

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Customers are advised to look around the neck of the unit for the lot and best-by date information.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the FDA report, Dollar General is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination after a customer notified Dollar General employees about the potential issue. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the FDA.

Customers who purchased the product are encouraged to discard it and contact Dollar General for a full refund. Dollar General can be contacted by email at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone (1-888-309-9030).

2025 Food Recalls Find out which food products have been recalled in 2025. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard