Here Are 5 Spots Taking Gently Used Clothes in the Kalamazoo Area

Cleaning out the closet and getting rid of all the excess in your life is SO freeing. Until...you have to get rid of all the stuff you cleaned out of your closet!

When it comes to donating clothing and shoes, people, at least in my experience, often want to feel like their donation is going towards something good. They want to know it's helping people, giving to those in need, and so on.

With that in mind, there are several locations in the Kalamazoo area that are focused on helping those less fortunate and can do so thanks to your clothing donation:

1. Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is accepting gently used clothing as well as furniture. Their donation center is located at 524 N Burdick in Kalamazoo and accepts donations during business hours which are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 am - 4 pm. Find their contact information here.

2. Kalamazoo Dream Center

Kalamazoo Dream Center is a volunteer-run organization that takes both item and monetary donations. They're accepting gently-used clothing as well as furniture which can be dropped off during business hours. They're located at 1122 Portage St. in Kalamazoo and are open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am - 4 pm. They also close for lunch from 12 pm - 1 pm. Should you have any large donations, you're asked to call (269) 382-4760. As well, you can see a list of all other types of items needed here.

3. ChapNaz Community Clothes Closet and Diaper Depot

ChapNaz offers both free clothing and free diapers for those in need. Located in Vicksburg, they're open every 2nd Thursday from 4 pm - 5:30 pm, every 2nd Saturday from 10 am - 12 pm, or by appointment. However, those hours apply to access to the community closet. For donations, you should contact Chapman Memorial Church of the Nazarene at 269.649.2392 or online.

4. Sunnyside United Methodist Church

Sunnyside United Methodist Church provides free clothing for those in need with their 'Free Store of Kalamazoo'. They'll accept up to four bags of in-season clothing every Wednesday from 12 pm - 3 pm at 2800 Gull Road in Kalamazoo. They, however, cannot accept books, stuffed animals, or furniture donations. Find more information on their website.

5. Portage Community Center

Portage Community Center, at 325 E. Centre Avenue in Portage is accepting clothing donations as well as food and personal item donations. They do ask that when you are deciding which clothing items to donate that you consider the condition and style since they hope to provide nice, gently used clothing for those in need. As they say on their website,

A good rule-of-thumb, “If you wouldn’t give it to your judgmental mother-in-law, don’t donate it.

Donations are accepted Monday - Thursday from 9 am - 4:30 pm and Fridays from 9 am - 2:30 pm.

BONUS: Ministry With Community

Ministry With Community is a daytime shelter and resource center in Kalamazoo, according to their website. They provide services like access to showers, laundry, meals, and more. As far as donations go, they cannot accept used items due to hygiene and storage concerns. However, if you have any new clothing you'd like to donate, you can find more information here.

If you need help figuring out how to declutter your home, there are actual services that can help with that. Check them out below:

And once you clear that clutter, please consider donating to any of the above-listed charities.

