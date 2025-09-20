Many Indiana residents keep cinnamon on hand to add flavor and sweetness to meals and drinks. However, major retailers have recalled popular cinnamon products that may contain lead, and Indiana residents are urged to check their cupboards for these potentially hazardous products.

Major Retailers In Indiana Recall Cinnamon Products Due To Lead

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cinnamon products sold under different brand names have been recalled in Indiana and nationwide after testing showed they may contain higher-than-safe levels of lead. “Long-term exposure (months to years) to elevated levels of lead in the diet could contribute to adverse health effects,” the FDA noted in its updated guidance. “Consumers should avoid using the affected products and discard them immediately.”

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Several products are included in the nationwide recall, but these products can be found at retail stores in Indiana:

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

These products have a long shelf life, so double-check your cabinets and discard them immediately.

La Frontera cinnamon

Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree

Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores

In addition to urging people to discard the recalled items, the FDA is advising anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to speak with a healthcare provider about testing for lead. According to the FDA's alert, there had been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions caused by the recalled product. Customers can report a complaint or adverse event (an illness or serious allergic reaction) by visiting Industry and Consumer Assistance.



LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray