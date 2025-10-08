People can really be judgmental when you decorate for Christmas early or leave them up too late. But what is too early and too late? Let's talk about it.

Is it strange seeing Christmas lights on trees that still have leaves? Sure. We would prefer our neighborhood to look like a Christmas snowglobe. But here are a few things to consider.

Before we start making fun of our neighbors' Holiday spirit, keep in mind that several factors play into a person's timeline for Christmas decorations.

Why decorate for Christmas in October?

Hanging Christmas lights and other holiday decorations in bitterly cold November rain or snow is not awesome. It's also not safe to climb ladders and walk on the roof of a house in those cold temps.

Also, if your neighbor loves Christmas, mind your business.

Finally, we don't know what is going on in our neighbors' lives. They might work very demanding schedules, or they have out-of-town commitments in November and December.

Why do people leave their Christmas decorations up through February or March?

Life is busy, and it's cold outside. Mind ya business.

Common Holiday Decorating Timelines

Most people put up Christmas decorations between the day after Thanksgiving and December 1st, according to Veranda.com.

You should decorate for Christmas right after Thanksgiving or the first week of December, citing that this timeline gives Thanksgiving its well-deserved due, thus a clean transition into the yuletide season

Many people follow the 12 Days of Christmas tradition and take their decorations down by January 6th each year, according to Architectural Digest.

From our sources’ design perspective…. just be sure to shut things down outside by the second week of January, in the name of good taste.

