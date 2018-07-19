Chris Chelios Is Leaving Wings, Going Back To Chicago. Here’s Why

Reading a Detroit News story on how weird it was for Red Wing fans when the team traded for Chris Chelios in 1999, and how equally it initially felt for Chelios, really brought back the same memories to me.Chelios was a Chicago guy. Not because of where he played, but he was from there. And he was the team captain. But at the time of the trade, he was 37. How much gas did he have left? Turns out, a lot. He played a record number of seasons, won two more Stanley Cups as a Red Wing, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.