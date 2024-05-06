Popular Chain Restaurant With 16 Ohio Locations Facing Bankruptcy, Closings
Given all the recent restaurant and big box closures I can't say we're surprised.
It's tough out there!
Our dollars don't seem to stretch very far these days. As consumers are forced to decide how and where they'll spend their money it seems like all these chain restaurants are starting to get left in the dust.
For example, the Boston Market company headquarters was recently seized by the IRS resulting in the quiet closure of all but one lone Boston Market restaurant in Shaker Heights.
And it's not just restaurants either! Major retailers like Rite-Aid, PNC Bank, and most recently fashion retailer Rue21 have all announced major closings. So, who's next?
Chili's Grill & Bar
Even bringing in Boyz II Men for a revamped signature "Baby Back Ribs" commercial might not be enough to save your local Chili's!
With several recent Chili's restaurant closures across Maine, Missouri, and Texas, sources say Chili's parent company Brinker International may be staring down bankruptcy. Is Ohio next?
Currently the popular chain restaurant operates 16 locations across The Buckeye State:
- Akron
- Avon
- Beavercreek
- Boardman
- Canton
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dayton
- Hamilton
- Holland
- Macedonia
- N. Olmsted
- Rossford
- Sandusky
- Toledo
Does this mean they're all in danger? Thankfully, there might be hope just yet!
In a recent statement to local radio station Live 95.9 in Massachusetts, Brinker International shared the following:
UPDATE: Brinker International reached out to us directly to say Massachusetts Chili's locations are not in danger of closing and the third quarter earnings were strong, despite the source cited reporting the parent company was in trouble.
So maybe you'll still be able to get your Baby Back Ribs and Chili's House Mar-Go-Ritas fix after all!
