Every Indiana parent eventually faces the decision to leave their child home alone for the first time. A babysitter cancels, no money for child care, or just not having child care in general are all reasons for leaving kids home alone. And at some point, they're mature enough to handle that time alone. So when is it legally ok to let them stay home alone in Indiana?

At What Age Can You Legally Leave A Child Home Alone In Indiana?

Parents in Indiana have a lot to coordinate when it comes to their daily schedule as well as their child's schedule. Not all parents have the same schedule as their kids regarding school pick-up and drop-off times. And it's not just school schedules that create opportunities for kids to be left home alone. Sometimes you need to make a quick trip to the store or have an appointment where you can't bring your child. And the right age to leave a child home alone in the Hoosier State may surprise you.

According to the Indiana Department of Child Services, there is no specific law as to when a child can be left home alone. However, leaving a young child unsupervised may be considered neglect if doing so places the child in danger. Parents are encouraged to consider their child's maturity level and ability to make safe and sensible decisions. It's also important to talk with your children about how they feel about staying home alone to gauge their level of readiness.

