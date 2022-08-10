Video of Indiana Man Hitting 17 Cars in Chicago with Party Bus

Fox 32 Chicago

A jaw-dropping video shows a party bus slamming into multiple cars as people attempt to stop him.

It's impossible to understand exactly what the driver was thinking as he tore through the streets of a Chicago neighborhood, side-swiping 17 cars.  Pedestrians tried to stop him with no success.  In fact, some people attempted to block the party bus in so it couldn't cause any more damage.  The driver is seen on video hitting the cars that attempted to block him in.  It was a crazy scene.  This unthinkable series of events took place around 3 PM last Saturday.  Fox 32 in Chicago uploaded footage recorded by one of the witnesses.  You can watch the insanity unfold below.  Warning: graphic language.

A 45-year-old Valparaiso man, Gregory Baldwin, is now under arrest following the low-speed mayhem according to NWI.com,

Baldwin was charged with felony damage to property and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He also was cited for failing to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic signal.

It is a miracle that nobody was injured when you see the incredible amount of damage left behind by the runaway party bus.  Check out video footage of the aftermath below.

CBS Chicago - YouTube
The suspect has a criminal record which includes a high-speed police chase that ended in crashing his car at speeds over 100 MPH in 2018 and dealing narcotics back in 2013.

