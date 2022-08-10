Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.

All over the country, adults have been asking for more events that allow them to let loose and know that no children or teens will be around. Many businesses have been answering the calls to action and providing these carefree spaces for adults to enjoy themselves for a few hours. Zoos have been the most recent business type to hop on the trend, the newest being the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

Coming later this month, on August 18th from 6:30 pm to 10 pm the Lincoln Park Zoo will have its second Adults Night Out and this one even has a theme. This Adults Night Out will be a 90s Block Party where there are no kids, no crowds, just sipping, strolling, and getting some much-needed outside time at the zoo. The Lincoln Park Zoo is bringing the 90s back from playground games, double dutch, and chalk art to cornhole, foosball, giant Jenga, giant connect four, and all the best bangers and hits from the 90s.

Of course, the best part of the zoo is the animals, you will still be able to visit the exhibits while also participating in animal chats and enrichment, free rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel, cash bars and food stands, and plenty of other places to stop and enjoy your night. Ticket pricing starts at $15 for the event but all proceeds go back to the Lincoln Park Zoo, which helps the zoo stay open and free to everyone 365 days a year.