Is the New Pope Actually a Detroit Lions Fan?

America's first Pope has ties to West Michigan.

Born in Chicago in 1955 the family of newly elected Pope Leo XIV has already clarified he is a White Sox fan and not a Cubs fan-- but do we know where the Pope's football allegiances lie?

The Pope's Time in West Michigan:

Multiple news outlets including Fox17 report the new Pope, born Robert Prevost, graduated from a minor seminary school in West Michigan and even returned for a high school reunion.

Today known as the Felt Estate in Holland, MI at the time Robert Prevost graduated from high school in 1973 it was known as the St. Augustine Catholic Seminary. Now, those are very formative years to be spending here in The Mitten-- are you telling me there's a chance Pope Leo XIV could aboard the Lions hype train?

What a blessing that would be!

According to one source on social media, The Detroit Line, there could be a chance:

Although Pope Leo XIV was born and raised in Chicago, he went to high school in Western Michigan ...There, he became a Detroit Lions fan

Does this mean the Lions are guaranteed a win at Super Bowl LX? While the Detroit Lions have certainly put in the work it takes to make it to Santa Clara next year, it certainly doesn't hurt to have some divine intervention.

The Detroit Tigers certainly look like they can hold their own this season, which is good news for Tigers fans because we already know where Pope Leo XIV's allegiances lie there. In all the excitement in reaction to America's first Pope being elected the media mistakenly claimed Pope Leo XIV was a Chicago Cubs fan, however the Prevost family was quick to clarify,

Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong...It’s Sox...He was never, ever a Cubs fan - John Prevost

I suppose that's good for White Sox fans because they could actually use a miracle right now.

