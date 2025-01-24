We've got some pretty stunning virtual reality arenas across Michigan, but nothing quite like this.

From bumper cars to VR experiences to escape rooms, this indoor fun spot and VR gaming center is totally worth the short drive from Michigan. Did somebody say spring break?

Get our free mobile app

I can only speak for myself, but we're not even finished with January yet and I'm already counting down the days until spring. Unfortunately, myself and my family are not big fans of winter sports or the cold this time of the year (Why do I live in Michigan, again?) so I feel like a prisoner in my own home.

There's only so much binge-watching, scrolling, and baking one girl can do! I need to get out of house.

Thankfully, one of USA Today's 10Best New Attractions of the Year is not only about a 3 hour drive away and perfect for a weekend getaway, but it's indoors too! Check out Wonderverse located just outside of Chicago:

Wonderverse Chicago Wonderverse Chicago - Google Maps loading...

Imagine if you took Dave and Busters and Chuck E. Cheese and combined it with the all-ages fun centers like Revel & Roll or Craig's Cruisers, you'd get Wonderverse! Their website clarifies,

Welcome to Wonderverse...dive into a magical world where imagination knows no bounds. Explore stunning realms, uncover hidden secrets, and embark on a epic adventures. Join our vibrant community and let your story unfold.

Choose from VR experiences like Jumanji or Ghostbusters, try your hand at escaping their Uncharted Escape Room, or go for a ride on the Zombieland bumper cars. It's like you're experiencing some of your favorite movie franchises in real life!

While the fun center is a perfect place for families to blow off some steam, Wonderverse looks like the ultimate date night guaranteed to impress including full bar and restaurant.

I can't even comprehend the full scope of the indoor mega-fun center. You'll just have to experience it firsthand! Check it out:

The Most Fun Cities in the Midwest According to a study from WalletHub, these are the most fun cities in our corner of the Midwest (Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio) ranked from least fun to most fun. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison