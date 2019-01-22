Cherry Pit Spitting Championship Founder Dies

It started as a way to attract people to his Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire. Herb Teichman started the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship.

Teichman died Monday after a short illness. He was 88.

While many people might assume that the annual cherry pit spitting contests started up North, probably because the National Cherry Festival is in Traverse City, it actually is something that is native to this part of Michigan. The International Cherry Pit Spitting Championship just celebrated 45 years this past summer and are schedule to continue this July.