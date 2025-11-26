Many Michigan residents plan to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by preparing a delicious meal for family and friends. However, residents are warned to check the label on the cheese they include in their holiday meal, as it could cause serious illness.

Cheese Recall Hits Michigan Stores Just Days Before Thanksgiving

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), popular cheese products sold in grocery stores in Michigan and nationwide have been recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is classified as Class I, the most serious designation, indicating that consuming the products could pose a severe health risk. People who consumed the cheese and experience symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, or gastrointestinal distress should seek medical attention. Michigan residents are urged to check the label for the following:

The affected products include Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese (UPC 042421-05858) with sell-by dates between Nov. 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026, and the FS Grated Romano Cheese (UPC 042421-15119) with sell-by dates between Nov. 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026.

"This was an isolated incident related to The Ambriola Company (a third-party manufacturer). This recall impacts no other Boar's Head products manufactured at any other facility," the company said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Boar’s Head also recalled the Pre-cut Pecorino Romano (UPC 042421-15160) with sell-by dates between Nov. 25, 2025, and May 11, 2026. The EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad (UPC 850042244142) and EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wrap (UPC 85004224455) with sell-by dates between Nov. 9–22, 2025, in plastic grab-and-go containers were also included in the FDA notice.

With this recall coming just before Thanksgiving and other seasonal gatherings, it may impact meal planning for households in Michigan.

