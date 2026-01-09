Many Michigan residents enjoy cheese as a snack or to add flavor to their favorite dish. However, residents in the Great Lakes state are warned to check for cheese that could be deadly.

Cheese Recall In Michigan Carries Risk Of Death

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), popular cheese products recalled in November due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination have been updated to Class I status, meaning that consuming the affected product could result in serious adverse health consequences, or even death. All of the products involved in the recall have expiration dates well into 2026, so it's worth checking your refrigerator now to ensure none of them are sitting on your shelf. Here's what to look for:

Boar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano sold in a 6-ounce cup with expiration dates of 3/4/2026 and 3/12/2026.

Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated sold in a 4-ounce cup with expiration dates of 5/3/2026, 5/10/2026, and 5/17/2026.

Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated sold in an 8-ounce cup with expiration dates of 4/6, 4/11, 4/12, 4/15, 4/17, 5/5, 5/6, 5/7, 5/10, 5/12, 5/14, and 5/17/2026.

Member's Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5-pound bag with expiration dates of 3/25/206, 3/30/2026, and 4/5/2026.

Additionally, the following products were sold by the pound and are also included in the recall:

Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano with expiration dates of 2/28, 3/4, and 3/11/2026.

Boar's Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag with expiration dates of 3/3 and 3/12/2026.

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Roman with expiration dates of 3/4, 3/6, 3/11, and 3/13/2026.

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano with the expiration date 3/11/2026.

Customers who have the affected products should not consume them and should either dispose of them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

