WARNING: 13 Items Banned From Checked Bags At Indiana Airports

Many Indiana residents have travel plans for work or vacation, and packing the essentials for a trip is important. Officials warn residents that several items are on the banned list for posing a security threat and to remove them immediately.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), checked luggage rules at Indiana airports are more lenient than carry-ons. Travelers can pack everything from drinks and other liquids to certain types of weapons in checked bags. However, travelers who ignore checked bag restrictions could pay the price.

TSA's screening procedures primarily focus on security to protect against potential threats. Its high-tech checked baggage inspection system (CBIS), creates 3D X-ray images of your bag’s contents. Anything potentially flammable or explosive will be removed.

Items that agents are unsure about will be flagged for up-close inspection. This means agents will have to check your luggage which could significantly delay your travel plans. If items in your checked bags are on the banned list, items may end up in the bin of TSA-confiscated items. If something illegal is discovered during a routine screening law enforcement will be involved.

When preparing for a trip it's crucial to be aware of items prohibited from checked baggage to ensure a smooth flight. To ensure you're following TSA rules, check the list below for items you won't be able to pack in your checked bag.

13 Items Banned From Checked Bags At Indiana Airports These 13 items are prohibited in checked baggage according to TSA guidelines. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson