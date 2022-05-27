Summer has finally arrived and you may be one of the smart people of Michigan who wants to spend as much of their time soaking up the sun and everything we call Pure Michigan.

Blandford Nature Center FB

But lets be honest, it can be pretty tough to walk away from that cute face of man's best friend for an entire day at the beach. So, why not take them along? My dog Tulip LOVES visiting Lake Michigan, so we try to take her to see as many beaches as possible.

Laura Hardy / TSM

(Everyone say hi to Tulip!)

While a lot of beaches don't allow man's best friend to splash and play with the rest of us, there are a few options for those of you who want to take your pooch to get some sand in their toes, too.

Nordhouse Dunes

Courtesy of USDA

While this beach isn't specifically a dog beach, if you're looking to camp and want to be able to take your dog to see Lake Michigan, Nordhouse Dunes is a great option. There are camping fees if you plan to stay, but they allow dogs on leash, so everyone can have a great time during your visit.

If you want to learn more about the trailheads in this area, and what they have to offer, you can visit the USDA website.

Grand Haven City Beach

Laura Hardy / TSM

This beach is our dog Tulip's FAVORITE. They do have a dedicated area of the beach for dogs. As for the other parts of the beach -during the off season dogs are allowed all day every day, between memorial day and labor day you'll have to keep your walks to sunrise and sunset due to their "no dog hours". But honestly, the sunsets are the best part of visiting Grand Haven. And if you don't mind to share, I bet your pup would love a bite of a pronto pup themselves!

To find hours and details about Grand Haven City beach you can visit their website.

Kirk Park & Dog Beach

Google

This dog beach is right next to a park, and has a great view. Currently due to high water they are only open limited hours for our four legged friends to enjoy, however according to some people they do allow some off leash activities if you've got a dog that plays well. This is one of the better known and beloved dog beaches in Michigan.

If you want to learn more, and find current hours to visit you can visit their website.

Kruse Park Dog Beach

Google

The city of Muskegon has allocated a section of the northern beach for leashed dogs and their owners to enjoy. There are accessible ramps and boardwalks to the beach area and into the dunes. * Note: Currently, there are parts of this beach that closed due to erosion, although some people have said if you walk the right way you can still access this beach, so be flexible if you choose this option.

If you want to learn more about this beach, you can check out info on the city of Muskegon website.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park

Saugatuck Dunes State Park MI Dept. of Natural Resources

If you have a dog that loves to walk- there is a ton of shoreline that welcomes them at the Saugatuck Dunes State Park. The entire length of the shoreline is dog friendly- and has some incredible views of Lake Michigan.

If you'd like more information, their website can help you plan your visit.

There are over 20 beaches in Michigan that are dog friendly, so don't leave man's best friend behind this summer as you explore everything pure Michigan. Also a friendly reminder- make sure to be respectful of others while you're out, and of course, clean up after your dog! While a lot of beaches may offer poop bags, make sure you're not empty handed and leaving a mess behind if they don't.

If you'd like more info about all of the beaches that your pup can explore, you can visit the State of Michigan's guide here.