Many Michigan residents are seeking ways to save and stretch their grocery budgets as the cost of food continues to rise. Shopping at places that help customers save money at the checkout lanes is important, and Michigan is now home to two of America's cheapest grocery stores.

The Cheapest Grocery Stores In America Right Now Are In Michigan

Recent reports from the USDA confirm that food prices are expected to spike in Michigan and the U.S. The cost of groceries depends on what, where, and when you buy, but certain chains generally have lower prices than others. And the most affordable grocery stores in Michigan.

Delish recently ranked the cheapest grocery stores in America, and landing on the list is a spot with 9 locations in the Great Lakes state: Trader Joe's. Delish says the chain is known for its unique and affordable private-label food products:

Beyond the adorably kitschy decor and friendly staff, it's also one of the best grocery stores to visit when you're on a budget. Even amidst the current egg-price hike, the cartons at Trader Joe's remain inexpensive.

But it's not the only store saving you money.

Aldi is America's cheapest grocery store, which Delish says is built on saving money:

If you haven't shopped at Aldi yet, you're missing out on some of the cheapest groceries around. Not only is the product quality top-tier, but the German-based company's business model is designed to minimize the cost to the consumer.

Before shopping at the cheapest grocery stores, check the list below on what items Michigan residents should stock up on now.

