Imagine getting a message from your favorite celebrity, but it’s a clever scammer. The details behind this scheme are eye-opening.

Did you have Taylor Swift, Kid Rock, or Snoop Dogg reach out to you on Social Media? Here's what you need to know.

Here we go again. I'm honestly shocked that anyone falls for such an obvious scam. However, reports in Michigan are on the rise again, according to Michigan.gov,

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing multiple consumer alerts following an uptick in scams impersonating well-known individuals. Scammers are increasingly impersonating celebrities – like Snoop Dogg, Garth Brooks, Kid Rock— and even military leaders, including former and active 4-star generals, in a variety of schemes designed to steal money from victims.

If I comment on a famous person's TikTok video, I will likely receive a DM within 24 hours from a fake version of that celebrity. Luckily, I know a famous person will never DM. I also know that a rich person will never ask me for money.

I know better. Many of us do. However, more people are more vulnerable to a fake celebrity scam than you would think.

Many different types of celebrity imposter scams have been reported in Michigan, including: romance scams, cryptocurrency scams, and Merchandise scams.

Never send someone you do not know money. You should always assume that any celebrity who would randomly send you a message is fake. Be careful out there.