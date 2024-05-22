The Color Of Your Car Could Get You Pulled Over More In Michigan

If there's one thing any Michigan driver doesn't want to see while driving, it's the flashing lights of a police vehicle signaling you to pull over. While there are many reasons why an officer would choose to pull you over, many believe attention-grabbing car colors could be a determining factor. And there is one car color in Michigan that is more likely to see those flashing lights pull up behind them while driving.

Canva Canva loading...

What color car gets you pulled over more in Michigan?

One of the most common myths we hear about driving in Michigan is that cars painted in bright or eye-catching colors are more likely to be pulled over by police officers. These colors stand out more on the road, making them easier for law enforcement to spot. It turns out that there is a color that gets pulled over more than others in Michigan, but it’s not red.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

This Color Car Could Get You Pulled Over More In Michigan

According to American Auto Insurance, the vehicle color that gets pulled over more than any other color is white. However, red does come in second place. Gray and silver take the third and fourth spots, respectively. White cars are stopped more by law enforcement in Michigan because it's the most common vehicle color. While the color of your car could play a small role in getting pulled over, the biggest factor in whether or not the police stop you is how you drive. And you're more likely to get pulled over for speeding or distracted driving than the color of your car.

Read More: Michigan Football Just Did Something No Other Program Has Ever Do

14 Violations That Are Considered Distracted Driving in Michigan Michigan's new Distracted Driving, effective June 30, 2023, has added some new violations to the already existing list of no-nos behind the wheel. Here are 14 offenses that will get you a hefty fine and hours of community service, if you're caught doing them in your car. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow