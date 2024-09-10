WARNING-Fruit Recall In Michigan Over Serious And Fatal Infection

Making sure we eat enough healthy foods is a top priority in Michigan. And that's why many of us buy plenty of fruits and vegetables. However, residents in the Great Lakes state are urged to check their refrigerators for produce that could cause a fatal infection.

Fruit Recall In Michigan Over Serious And Fatal Infection

The latest recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by state health officials in Michigan who found Salmonella in produce sold at various retail distributors and includes the following items:

According to the FDA, Eagle Produce is initiating a recall of 224 cases of whole cantaloupe because of potential contamination with Salmonella. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, and frail or elderly people. Salmonella can cause various symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. The products were distributed between August 13th - 17th in Michigan and sold in various retail supermarkets. The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050.

The FDA says no other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall. Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the fruit and should dispose of them. There have been no reported illnesses in connection to the recalled item. Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674.

