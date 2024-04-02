A Small Town In Indiana Is The Perfect Spot To View The Eclipse

We're getting closer to experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event around the nation. Indiana is a prime spot to take in the awe-inspiring event of the total solar eclipse. And if you want to have the best viewing spot in the Hoosier State, one city was named as one of the top 20 places to view the eclipse in America.

Small Indiana City Named Best Spot To View Total Solar Eclipse

According to NASA, the Total Solar Eclipse will be visible in parts of 15 U.S. states. The Total Solar Eclipse will plunge much of Indiana into momentary darkness. This astronomical event won't be able to be seen again from the U.S. for another 20 years. And with Indiana being one of only a few states that will be able to experience the eclipse, it's no wonder so many people from all over the nation will be here to see it. While many will head to a larger city like Indianapolis to get a good view of the eclipse, a small town in the Hoosier state lands on a list of only 20 cities that will give you the best view.

According to Astronomy.com, Vincennes lands on the list at #11 of the best places to view the Total Solar Eclipse in America. It sits squarely on the eclipse's center line and edges out Indianapolis which came in at #12 on the list. The duration of totality where you'll be able to see the eclipse in Vincennes will last for 4 minutes and 5 seconds. The eclipse is expected to be visible over the area around 3:06 p.m. ET.

