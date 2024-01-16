ALERT: Indiana Drivers Hit With $1,000 Fine With New Law in 2024

The new year brings new laws into place in Indiana. And it can be tough to remember all of them. But, Indiana Law Enforcement is sending out a message to not forget one law in 2024 that could have you paying big fines if you break it.

New Law Could Have Indiana Drivers Paying Big Fines

A new amendment to a law already in existence is being strictly enforced by Indiana Law Enforcement. Changes to Indiana's Move Over Law recently went into effect and while officials wanted drivers to have time to adjust to the changes, they plan on enforcing it more in 2024. Indiana law now requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching a disabled vehicle with hazard lights. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, If a driver can't safely move over, they should reduce speed to at least 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. The law previously required drivers to move over or slow down around emergency and utility vehicles only.

How Will Indiana Police Enforce The Move Over Law?

State troopers will be going after violators of Indiana’s move-over or slow-down law in 2024. According to Indiana State Police, violating the law could result in a fine of up to $1,000 and a person's license being suspended for up to two years if damage occurs to an emergency or disabled vehicle.

In 1999, Indiana passed the Move Over law, requiring drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles. Emergency vehicles under the state’s Move Over law include police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, rescue vehicles, highway incident response vehicles, highway work vehicles, tow trucks, and utility service vehicles.

