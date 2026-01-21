Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep canned tuna on hand for a convenient and healthy meal choice. However, residents in both states are urged to check their homes for canned tuna that can cause serious illness.

Canned Tuna Recalled In Michigan And Indiana Over Botulism Risk

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the canned tuna was initially recalled in February 2025 due to a packaging defect of their “easy open” pull tabs. Over time, this defect may compromise the product seal, causing it to leak or become contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism, a serious form of food poisoning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, if consumed, it can cause food poisoning (botulism), which causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.The recalled cans were quarantined, but a third-party distributor accidentally shipped them. The canned tuna was sold at Meijer stores in Michigan and Indiana with the following label information:

Tri-Union Seafoods has voluntarily recalled the following products:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack - UPC: 4800073265

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz - UPC: 4800013275

The FDA is urging customers not to use them—even if they don't look or smell spoiled. Instead, return them for a refund or discard them. You can also contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171 for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement.

