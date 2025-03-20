Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep canned goods on hand for a quick, healthy side dish for a weeknight meal. However, residents are now urged to check their cupboards as the FDA has recently recalled hundreds of thousands of canned vegetables.

Thousands of Canned Vegetables Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a recall notice that included 197,808 cans of vegetables and was first initiated on February 12. According to the notice, the vegetables were recalled over the potential presence of a “foreign object”. This could lead to serious health risks, including choking or gastrointestinal distress. The recall affects the following:

Del Monte Foods, Inc. has recalled cans of Target's Good & Gather Cut Green Beans due to the potential contamination. The Good & Gather Cut Green Beans were sold at Target stores in 21 states, including Michigan and Indiana. Residents are urged to check for the following information on the label:

Size: 14.5 ounces UPC: 0 85239-11628 9

Lot number: 7AA 418507

Best-by date: October 28, 2026

The recall is listed as a "Class II" event, which the FDA defines as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The recall is marked “ongoing,” and no further information is available on the foreign material. The FDA advises Michigan and Indiana residents to discard the item or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

