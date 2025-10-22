Many Indiana residents keep canned fruit on hand as a convenient and nutritious snack or side dish. However, residents should check their cupboards for potentially toxic canned fruit recalled from Walmart stores in Indiana.

Massive Canned Fruit Recall Hits Walmart Stores In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), over 60,000 cans of fruit sold at Walmart and other retailers were recalled due to containing elevated levels of lead. Lead in any amount can cause health problems, particularly in children, whether a person breathes it in or ingests it, while extremely high lead levels can cause a seizure, coma, or death. The following products are included in the recall:

Pacific Coast Producers recalled sliced pears—distributed by Walmart- and the FDA gave the recall the second-highest risk level. This means consuming the affected products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” and Indiana residents should check their pantry for the following canned fruit:

Pears Halves in Pear Juice from Concentrate

Net weight: 15 oz.

15 oz. Lot code: 6PJ 09 C2425

6PJ 09 C2425 UPC: 077890365410

077890365410 Best-if-used-by date: Sept. 1, 2027

Sept. 1, 2027 Affected quantity: 44,064 cans (1,836 cases)

44,064 cans (1,836 cases) Distributed by: Walmart

Check your pantry, and if you have any of the affected fruit on hand, dispose of it or return to your place of purchase for a potential refund.

