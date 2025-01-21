Whether grocery shopping or ordering from our favorite restaurants in Indiana, we're not always aware of what goes into the food we buy and eat. Recent studies show that certain chemicals in our foods in Indiana could seriously threaten our health.

Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 37 Popular Indiana Food Items

The foods we eat in Indiana go through quite the journey before it gets to our tables. From processing to packaging, foods are bound to pick up something we don't want to consume. And it's more than additives recently banned by the FDA that are now linked to cancer and other health problems.

According to a study from Consumer Reports, chemicals like bisphenols and phthalates in plastics have also been found in large quantities in popular food items in the Hoosier state. Even in small amounts, these chemicals are concerning for many reasons. According to Consumer Reports:

Even minor disruptions in hormone levels can contribute to an increased risk of several health problems, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, birth defects, premature birth, neurodevelopmental disorders, and infertility.

Scientists have not confirmed a safe level of BPA and plasticizers in our foods however, lower levels are better. The best way to protect ourselves and our families is to opt for fresh, unpackaged foods at Indiana grocery stores and beware of foods with high levels of phthalates. Residents are urged to check the list of popular foods and their total phthalate levels below.

