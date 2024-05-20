ALERT: Throw Away Recalled Cheese Sold At Stores In MI And OH Now

Most people keep cheese on hand to add flavor to their meals or for a quick snack. But a popular brand is now being recalled from store shelves that could cause serious illness. Residents with a popular cheese in their refrigerator in Michigan and Ohio are urged to throw this product away immediately.

Popular Cheese Brand Recalled From MI And OH Stores

Residents in Michigan, Ohio, and 26 other states are urged to throw away a popular cheese brand due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination. In a recent company statement, Aldi has voluntarily recalled Schreiber Foods cheese products. Aldi says in the statement:

ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have products affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The following cheese products are affected and residents are urged to check their refrigerators immediately:

Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, with UPC 4099100101881

Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, with UPC 4099100101751

Cream Cheese Spread, with UPC 4099100101737

Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, with UPC 4099100101744

What is Salmonella infection?

The statement released by Aldi does not specify whether or not any illnesses were reported from these products. According to the Mayo Clinic, people with salmonella infection think they have the stomach flu. Possible signs and symptoms of salmonella infection include:

Diarrhea

Stomach (abdominal) cramps

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Chills

Headache

Blood in the stool

Aldi says in the statement that any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, call Schreiber Foods, Inc., at 1-800-644-5473 or email consumer.relations@schreiberfoods.com.

