Michigan Spot With Two Locations Named Most Unusual Diner In U.S.

When looking for a casual spot with affordable prices for a meal, a Michigan diner is an incredible choice. Their unique atmosphere and retro charm make for an unforgettable dining experience. And for good reason, one restaurant in Michigan was just named one of the most unusual diners in America.

Michigan Spot With Two Locations Named 'Most Unusual' In U.S.

Lovefood recently ranked the most unusual roadside diners. Each spot was picked based on reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team. The Michigan diner on the list for 'pit stop with personality' has two locations in the state.

Fleetwood Diner with locations in Ann Arbor and Lansing makes the list for its atmosphere and signature menu items:

With two locations in Michigan, Fleetwood Diner has become an institution. Come for their signature breakfast dish, the hippie hash: hash browns tossed with grilled tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, broccoli, and feta cheese. The decor is charming too, with walls covered floor-to-ceiling in stickers.

Fleetwood Diner's iconic exterior also offers vintage diner appeal with a stainless steel exterior and neon sign. And you can enjoy delicious menu items like their Gyro Omelette, Fleetwood Raisin French Toast, or Original Reuben sandwich. They also offer vegetarian options like the Tempeh omelet as well. And you can enjoy these menu items 24 hours a day.

Whether you're a resident or just passing through, a visit to Fleetwood Diner is a must-stop for a memorable experience at one of America's most unusual diners.

