There are thousands of chain restaurants in Michigan and the U.S. where you can find the same predictable burger. But there's nothing like a freshly made burger from a local spot, and one Michigan restaurant makes the most craveable burgers in the nation.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's 'Bucket List Burger Joints'

Lovefood ranked the best burger joints in the nation that should be on everyone's bucket list to try at least once. And one small town is home to Michigan's top-rated burger joint.

Slabtown Burgers in Traverse City serves Michigan's most mouthwatering burgers, accompanied by your favorite fresh toppings. Lovefood says the burgers are just one reason to make Slabtown your favorite burger spot:

The outside of Slabtown Cafe and Burgers – with its porch and white-wood paneling – recalls the history and tradition of Michigan. Right away, you can picture people sitting on the pristine lawn, enjoying the view on a bright summer’s day. But as lovely as that is, the burgers are the reason to visit.

While the classic cheeseburger is always a hit at Slabtown Burgers, customers rave about their specialties, such as the Slabtown Special served with two house-made patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and secret sauce. Add a side of sweet potato or chili fries and a cold root beer float or Boston cooler with your burger of choice.

Get a taste of America's bucket list burger joints here in the Great Lakes state at Slabtown Burgers in Traverse City.

