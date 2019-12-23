Bronson Battle Creek’s Top Baby Names Of 2019

Bronson Battle Creek has released the list of the most popular baby names for the greater Battle Creek area for 2019. Let's compare them to the top names 100 years ago in the 1920's.

The classic traditional names appear to reign supreme in the last year of the decade while still leaving room for a few newer modern names. In 2019, more than 760 babies were born at the Bronson BirthPlace in Battle Creek.

The most popular baby names at Bronson Battle Creek were:

Top Boys’ Names

Alexander Anthony Carter Eli John Liam Michael Noah Oliver Theodore

Top Girls' Names

Abigail Alexis Amelia Audrey Avery Hannah Lily Natalie Olivia Raelynn

Now as we head into the 2020's, I wonder if we will see a resurgence of names that were popular in the 1920's...

Top Boys' Names for 1920

John William Robert James Charles George Joseph Edward Frank Richard

Top Girls' Names for 1920