Bronco Football Vs Michigan State Moved To Friday Sept. 2nd; More Schedule News

The Western Michigan Broncos football program released some information about the upcoming 2022 non-conference schedule that starts in September.A notable change is the game against Michigan State in East Lansing. That game moves from Saturday to Friday night, September 2nd.

No reason given but it's a good bet it's a decision dictated by television, with the Big Ten Network needing programming and a move to Friday night takes the game out of a crowed Saturday schedule the following day, and a possible conflict or overlap for TV. No specific TV or game time has been announced yet.

The Broncos, who were 8-5 last season, including a bowl blowout win, will play San Jose State again in 2022, with the game this year in California. A week earlier Western will host Pitt, as the back end of a home and home last year played at Heinz Field. WMU won't have to face Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett who has entered the NFL Draft this April and could possibly be drafted as high as Number 2 by the Detroit Lions.

On October 1st, the Broncos will host New Hampshire. This will be the first time the two teams will meet.

Get our free mobile app

The MAC conference schedule is going to be release in the coming weeks, and it may fill the gap in the schedule on September 10th. That seems quite early for a bye week. The conference schedule will also reveal the MAC games to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights on ESPN.

The Best Places To Go To In East Lansing Before & After Each MSU Game With basketball, football, and more, you have no lack of Michigan State Athletics still to attend... So, where do you go before or after the game? Check these places out.