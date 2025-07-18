From college football to quiet nights, Columbus has a reputation to uphold. What’s really happening in the heart of Ohio?

Last week, a publication ranked the 15 most boring cities in America. This ranking is from Finance Buzz, is based on population makeup, culinary scene, access to outdoor adventures, nightlife, and recreational activities.

This is what Finance Buzz had to say about why they consider Columbus, Ohio, to be one of the most boring cities in the United States.

Another big-time college town that will bore you quickly unless you're going to an Ohio State football game. The city has some of the lowest numbers of nightclubs and must-see attractions per capita in the country.

As a state that once proudly planted our flag in Columbus, Ohio, we are happy to find that no cities in Michigan landed on this list of boring places.

You'll find a list of boring cities in America below. The number to the right of each city is the "fun score" created by Finance Buzz.

10 Most Boring Cities in the United States

#10 Phoenix, Arizona – 20.5

#9 Tallahassee, Florida – 20.5

#8 Columbus, Ohio – 20.3

#7 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – 20.0

#6 San Antonio, Texas – 19.2

#5 Memphis, Tennessee – 19.0

#4 Sioux Falls, South Dakota – 18.2

#3 Corpus Christi, Texas – 14.8

#2 Wichita, Kansas – 14.7

#1 Jacksonville, Florida – 14.3

You can see the full list along with the reason why each city is boring, by tapping here.

Columbus is ranked among the most boring cities. What do you think makes a city exciting or dull?

