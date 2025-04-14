Imagine: you are a local bookstore planning to move to a new shop just around the corner now tasked with moving your entire book collection in a matter of days. How would you do it?

One book at a time, that's how!

I was scrolling Tiktok over the weekend when a cute little video came up on my feed. The video showed a small town community rallying by forming a human chain to move a local bookstore. I found the video so endearing yet I never imagined this was a story straight from home.

It almost felt like an episode of Gilmore Girls brought to life! This video had everything: small town charm, a local woman-owned bookstore, and a community coming together to help one of their own. Like I said, it definitely tugged at my heart strings.

Serendipity Books - Chelsea, Michigan

Owner Michelle Tuplin is moving her Serendipity Books around the corner from 108 East Middle Street to 119 South Main Street in downtown Chelsea, MI. As Tuplin told Chelsea's Sun Times News,

We are ready to step into the role of a Main Street foundational retailer...This two-and-a-half-times bigger location will allow us to welcome all our guests into an inviting bookstore without physical barriers...This dream move is only possible with the support and encouragement we receive from so many.

On April 12, 2025 Serendipity Books closed their original location and relocated their collection to the new Main Street shop-- not an especially easy task. Thankfully, 300 of Tuplin's friends and supporters showed up to help move the store book by book.

Tuplin shared a video of her community in action on the bookstore's official Tiktok account with the caption:

Today was so beautiful thank you Chelsea!!!

