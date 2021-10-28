Blood Drive Matches Pint for Pint with Beer

Blood levels are critically low in Michigan, so one donor center is offering a liquid incentive. Go ahead, have one more beer, it just could save a life.



Who needs more incentive to drink beer?

While you should definitely know your limits, one more beer could save a life. This October, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is offering a pint of beer in exchange for a pint of blood. Donate a pint and they'll buy you one. If you donate blood at a donor center or participating community blood drive October 1-31, 2021, you’ll receive a free, limited-edition pint glass and a coupon for a drink at partnering local breweries, distilleries, and taprooms, as thanks for making a difference in your community.

Versiti has nine centers across Michigan, including the one at 524 East Milham in Portage. Saugatuck Brewing Company is one of the local craft beer supporters, along with New Holland and Rockford Brewing Company. The pint-for-pint tradeoff is aimed to replenish Michigan's dangerously low blood supplies. Versiti executive Dawn Kaiser tells woodtv,

Right now, we are short of all types, specifically of O+. We have about a day or less of O+ blood on our shelves. We’re calling for all donors to come in and first-time donors as well. If you’ve never donated blood before, it’s a great time to come in and donate blood. -Dawn Kaiser, Area Vice President Versiti Blood Center

You’ve heard of beer described as “liquid courage”? Consider this “liquid motivation.”

