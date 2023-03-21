Michigan’s ‘Blaze & Blue’ Girls Camp Welcomes Aspiring First Responders
If you know a young girl who has aspirations of becoming a firefighter, first responder, or law enforcement officer-- this is for them!
The first-ever "Blaze & Blue" summer camp is set to take place this summer in Ann Arbor. Here's everything you need to know:
According to MLive, the Ann Arbor fire and police departments will host the inaugural summer camp with the hopes of inspiring young women who are considering pursuing a career in public service.
Throughout the 4-day experience, these young women will be exposed to the realities of what working in firefighting and law enforcement is like with hands-on training. Ann Arbor Police Deputy Chief Aimee Metzer tells MLive,
I think there’s a lot of misconceptions that are on TV, how we’re portrayed...you’re constantly running into gunfire, you’re constantly doing some heroics. But a lot of time it’s just little things that you do to make people’s days better
What to Expect
Activities included in the day camp range from fire extinguisher training, vehicle extrication, crime scene investigation, fingerprinting, station tours, among others. Metzger says in their downtime, "...we can all sit and talk and we can answer questions and be honest and develop those relationships."
Who Can Attend
The 4-day summer camp is free and open to young women between the ages of 13 to 18. Camp will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with lunch provided from June 27-30, 2023.
Although registration is now closed for the Ann Arbor session, do you know of any similar experiences that are offered here in West Michigan?