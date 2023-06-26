An attraction here in West Michigan has been named the best in the entire country.

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is a place that is surprisingly vast. At least, that was my experience as a first-time visitor last year. Not only are there sculptures but, they have horticultural display gardens from just about every climate, an amphitheater for concerts, and a play area just for kids.

It's one of those experiences that feels well worth the visit. In fact, I didn't even get to see the entire park last time. That's how spacious it is.

And, it seems I'm not the only one impressed with Meijer Gardens. As reported by mlive.com, the sculpture park has snagged the #1 spot on USA Today's 10Best list for best sculpture parks in the entire country.

While Meijer Gardens, along with all of the other competing sculpture gardens, were nominated by a panel of experts, the final vote of the top 10 was ultimately left to the public vote.

More About Meijer Gardens

The "best sculpture park in America" is just one more title Meijer Gardens now hold. According to its website, the gardens are also,

Ranked in the top 45 most visited museums in the world and the 30 most visited museums in the United States.

There are over 200 works permanently installed across Meijer Gardens' 30-acre campus. And, with an ever-revolving indoor exhibit as well, it's easy to see how they claimed those rankings.

Tickets cost $20 for adults (14-64) and $10 for children 3-13. Find a map of the garden, hours, and purchase tickets here.

