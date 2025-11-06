Michigan has been enjoying a mild fall season, with above-average temperatures and plenty of dry days. However, meteorologists warn that a preview of winter is on the way to Michigan with brutal winds, freezing temperatures, and piles of snow.

Bitter Cold Temps And Several Inches Of Snow Heading To Michigan

According to AccuWeather, the first measurable snowfall typically arrives around November 16th. However, after unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions, Michigan could see the first snowflakes of the season this weekend. Temperatures are expected to plunge, cold enough to trigger lake effect snow by late Sunday into Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to MLive, shots of icy wind could ramp up our chances for several inches of snow:

A band of accumulating snow is forecast across the Midwest, followed in quick succession by the lake-effect snow we get in the Great Lakes when shots of icy air flow over the relatively warmer waters of the big lakes. This ramps up snow-making and drops it into our snow belts along shorelines—or even miles inland —pushed by the wind.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to meteorologists, parts of the Upper Peninsula could see up to 6 inches of snow accumulation by Monday, while parts of the Lower Peninsula could see up to 3. If roads remain wet and the ground falls below freezing Sunday night to Monday morning, we could have some sneaky areas of ice impacting the commute.

First Snow Predictions for All 83 Michigan Counties (2025-26 Season) Choose to believe it or don't, but these are the dates that AccuWeather is projecting each Michigan county to see its first snowflakes for the 2025-26 season. Gallery Credit: JR