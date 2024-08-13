Ohio Prosecutor Allegedly Bit Man’s Finger Off During Road Rage

Green County Assistant Attorney fired but not yet charged after being accused of biting a man's finger off during a road rage incident.

This crazy road rage incident happened after midnight on June 30th just East of Dayton, Ohio. The victim told the Riverside Police Department that this started when he honked his horn at the suspect, Christopher Murray. The suspect in the car in front of the victim remained still as the traffic lights turned green and then red again. Murray allegedly got out of his car and asked the victim if he wanted to fight according to Newsweek,

The victim said he opened his car door because his windows did not work. He claimed Murray pulled the door open and "started to fight."

At one point during the fight, the victim claims he was able to get on top of the suspect hoping to shut down the situation but that's when the suspect allegedly bit the man's finger off. The victim said he was yelling for people passing by to stop and help, but nobody did. Murray allegedly jumped up and ran back to his car to flee. He mistakenly left his iPhone behind which is how police were able to find him.

At the time of this incident, Murray was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County, Ohio. About a week after the incident he was fired. Even though Murray is accused of biting a man's finger off in a road rage incident 6 weeks ago, he is yet to be charged and arrested.

