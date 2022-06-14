Don’t Worry They Won’t Hurt You: What Are Yooperlites?

Growing up in Michigan I spent a lot of weekends with my dad and brother fishing on Sears Lake in Milford. My dad however was not a hunter so we never did that.

One thing I think he would enjoy doing and pretty much anyone can do is head to the U.P. and spend a night Yooperlite Hunting.

WHAT IS A YOOPERLITE?

At first glance, it seems like a normal, gray rock. But Yooperlites are rich with fluorescent sodalite and glow a vibrant orange and yellow under a UV light.

Yooperlites were discovered in 2017 by Erik Rintamaki who gave them their Michigan-themed name.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND YOOPERLITES?

According to michigan.org Yooperlites are most prominent in the Upper Peninsula along Lake Superior. The beaches near the Grand Marais area, as well as in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO FIND YOOPERLITES?

Yooperlites.com recommends the following items.

-UV light

-White LED light for navigating

-Glowsticks

-Backpack with snacks & water

-A travel plan that you've shared with a friend

-Bring a friend and don't travel alone!

IS THERE A LIMIT TO HOW MANY YOOPERLITES YOU CAN COLLECT?

According to yooperlites.com in the state of Michigan, you are allowed to harvest up to 25lbs of rock per year

BOOK A YOOPERLITE TRIP

You can try looking for Yooperlites on your own or go with the pros and book a Yooperlite tour here

AMAZING YOOPERLITE VIDEOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

After watching some of these videos online I can't wait to make the trip up north and try my luck at finding some Yooperlite rocks.

