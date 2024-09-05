These 11 Michigan artists not only dominated the music industry in album sales, but they also changed pop culture forever.

Whether you are a fan or not of artists like Madonna, Eminem, or Bob Seger you can't ignore the massive impact they've had on the world in many ways. Madonna shot to stardom in arguably the most competitive year in pop music, 1984. She was battling superstars like Prince, Michael Jackson, Duran Duran, Lionel Ritchie, and Bruce Springsteen. The Queen of Pop went on to sell out stadiums, make a documentary that followed her on a controversial tour, star in movies like A League of Their Own and Dick Tracy and release the infamous SEX book.

Then there are artists like Eminem. It's rare to see a melanin-challenged rapper do well in the hip-hop game. Due to his hardcore rapping style with clever and controversial lyrics, Marshall Mathers quickly became your favorite rapper's favorite rapper. Eminem also happens to be the best-selling rapper of all time.

Get our free mobile app

With his unique Southern Piano mixed with grungy guitar sound, Bob Seger became the voice of hard-working blue-collar Americans in the 70s and 80s.

In the list of the 11 best-selling artists from Michigan, there are a few surprises. Sure, you're going to see Motown legends, but there are a few people you may not expect to see on this list and a few people missing.

11 Biggest Selling Artists in Music History from Michigan

READ MORE: Record Store Owned by Former Metallica Bassist’s Nephew Opens in Michigan