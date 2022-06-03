Battle Creek residents really showed up for this one! As a foodie myself, one of my favorite go-to resources for fine local fares are local Facebook groups. While scrolling through "The Carryout Club", a local group that formed out of necessity during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a user asked:

A friend is coming in from out of town & wants to know where to get the biggest & best wet burrito in town. Where should I suggest?

Because I, myself, enjoy a delicious wet burrito I scrolled through all 67 comments and was floored by all the responses! Here were some of the most common answers that the locals shared...

When it comes to the best and biggest burgers, tenderloin sandwiches, fish fry, breakfast- you name it! Arlene's is mentioned time and time again. No surprise, locals say Arlene's is a favorite go-to for wet burritos. Says Kaye Schragg,

Arlenes Truck Stop for sure!!! Best I’ve had in years! I get three meals out of it!

Nina's Taqueria - Battle Creek, Augusta

Nina's features authentic homemade cuisine including tamales, tacos, and of course wet burritos. Nina's burritos are made with your chose of chicken or beef. You can also visit Nina's market down the road from their Battle Creek location. Edwyn Jae Jenkins wrote,

Nina's Taqueria, the best in town, hands down

According to their website, La Cocina has been serving the highest quality Mexican food for over 11 years. The authentic Mexican restaurant serves daily lunch specials, fajitas, camarones, and enchiladas. The even have a special section of their menu dedicated to burritos alone, serving 9 different styles! With two locations, Kristas Sue Fritsche adds,

the beckley one is better in my opinion

This leaves a lot of food for thought! Also, I wish I hadn't starting looking into this topic before I ate my lunch. Which Battle Creek area restaurant has your favorite wet burrito?