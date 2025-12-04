Locally Owned Mexican Chain Opens Fresh New Concept in Battle Creek Airport

Locally Owned Mexican Chain Opens Fresh New Concept in Battle Creek Airport

Google Maps/Canva

A fresh new concept from one of Southwest Michigan's favorite eateries brings bold Latin flavors to the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field.

According to the restaurant the new menu will combine Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and other favorites of Latin American cuisine. The establishment just officially opened their doors; here's what we know so far:

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

It’s nice to finally share news of a business opening rather than yet another story about one closing. Businesses big and small are feeling the hurt of rising operations costs and low staff numbers, but who doesn't love a good Taco Tuesday special?

Our friends at Battle Creek-based chain Taqueria San Francisco have announced their new space within the WACO Aircraft Corporation is officially open at 15955 South Airport Road:

From our family to yours, we’re excited to announce that we’ve officially opened something completely new and elevated in the city of Battle Creek. Our newest creation, San Francisco Latin American Cuisine, introduces an upscale twist to the rich flavors of Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and other Latin American favorites. With talented chefs, beautifully crafted cocktails, and a fresh culinary vision, this concept offers a dining experience unlike anything we’ve done before.
This definitely piques my interest, and if you've ever dined at any Taqueria San Francisco location in Battle Creek or the Taqueria San Francisco’s Bar & Grill in Plainwell then you know why-- it's delicious! They're already knocking it out of the park, so one can only imagine this new eatery within the airport "Kicks it up a notch!" as celebrity Chef Emril would say.
Taqueria San Francisco #2, Battle Creek - Google Maps
loading...

Congrats to Taqueria San Francisco on their continued success! Check out the new space and menu here.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Kalamazoo Christmas Events That Create Holiday Magic

Celebrate the season and get in the Christmas spirit with these Kalamazoo-area holiday events.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Filed Under: Battle Creek, business opening, Mexican Food, Michigan, Plainwell, southwest michigan
Categories: Articles, Beer & Wine, Food, News

More From WKFR