A fresh new concept from one of Southwest Michigan's favorite eateries brings bold Latin flavors to the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field.

According to the restaurant the new menu will combine Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and other favorites of Latin American cuisine. The establishment just officially opened their doors; here's what we know so far:

It’s nice to finally share news of a business opening rather than yet another story about one closing. Businesses big and small are feeling the hurt of rising operations costs and low staff numbers, but who doesn't love a good Taco Tuesday special?

Our friends at Battle Creek-based chain Taqueria San Francisco have announced their new space within the WACO Aircraft Corporation is officially open at 15955 South Airport Road:

San Francisco Latin American Cuisine From our family to yours, we're excited to announce that we've officially opened something completely new and elevated in the city of Battle Creek. Our newest creation introduces an upscale twist to the rich flavors of Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and other Latin American favorites. With talented chefs, beautifully crafted cocktails, and a fresh culinary vision, this concept offers a dining experience unlike anything we've done before. This definitely piques my interest, and if you've ever dined at any Taqueria San Francisco location in Battle Creek or the Plainwell location or the Taqueria San Francisco's Bar & Grill then you know why-- it's delicious! They're already knocking it out of the park, so one can only imagine this new eatery within the airport "Kicks it up a notch!" as celebrity Chef Emril would say.

Taqueria San Francisco, Battle Creek

Congrats to Taqueria San Francisco on their continued success! Check out the new space and menu here.

