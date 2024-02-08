BEWARE: Ohio Schools Are Closing Due To Highly Contagious Illness

Ohio is at the peak of cold and flu season, leaving many residents having to call out of work and school. Aside from those suffering from the cold or flu, another highly contagious illness has recently affected students and staff at Ohio schools. Numerous call-ins have led school officials to shut down schools completely.

Highly Contagious Illness Spreading Across Ohio

Ohio isn't the only state getting hit with illness. Half of the states in the U.S., including Ohio, reported "very high" flu activity, according to the CDC. The problem is getting ahead of these illnesses to avoid taking time away from work or school or spending time in the hospital. Recently, schools in Ohio were forced to shut down due to the amount of students and staff who were sick or absent due to illness.

Ohio Schools Close Due To Overwhelming Illness

Schools In Dayton, Lynchburg, and Wadsworth have recently closed schools due to illness. In Dayton, the entire school was canceled for two days at Immaculate Conception School. The school asked parents to make sure they keep any kids at home who show signs of flu, COVID-19, or other illnesses.

Northside Christian Academy in Wadsworth recently canceled school due to 'overwhelming illness.' Ohio is in the middle of the sick season, but it is still unusual for a school to be closed for an entire day or days. Officials stress the importance of remembering the basics, like covering your mouth and washing your hands, to prevent sickness from spreading and teaching kids those proper techniques, too.

