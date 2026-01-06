While Michigan summers are famously synonymous with "lake life," the Great Lakes and inland lakes transform into hubs for winter recreation, making it a vibrant season for lakeside fun. Two Michigan lakes have been named the best destinations for winter adventures.

Two Michigan Spots Named Best Winter Lakes In America

Many residents and visitors to the Great Lakes state enjoy winter fun on the lake, including ice skating, hockey, and one of the most popular traditions, ice fishing. Fishing Booker recently ranked the top 10 winter destinations that offer some of the most rewarding ice fishing adventures in the entire US, combining great fishing with plenty to explore beyond the frozen water. And you'll find two of those frozen gems in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Hamlin Lake

According to Fishing Booker, Hamlin Lake is a well-kept secret among local anglers and outdoor lovers:

Set just inland from Lake Michigan, it offers a quieter alternative to the more trafficked destinations while still delivering great ice fishing opportunities. Anglers of all skill levels will find opportunities for success.

Ludington State Park nearby offers more winter fun with ice skating, lantern-lit winter hikes, downhill skiing, and snowmobiling.

Lake St. Clair

Though better known for summer boating, this lake transforms in winter with solid ice and thriving fish populations. Fishing Booker says:

Perch, Walleye, and Panfish are the stars here once the lake freezes. Ice conditions can vary, but when they’re favorable, the fishing is exceptional. Anglers of all skill levels will find opportunities for success.

Lake St. Clair Metropark also offers ice skating, hockey, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Making it one of the best destinations in the US for combining the thrill of ice fishing with memorable cold-weather fun.

And it's never too early to think about summer fun on the lake. Check out the 11 best beaches on Michigan lakes below:

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow