Michigan is home to several restaurants where you can find delicious tacos with juicy meats, fresh toppings, all wrapped into a warm tortilla. And one popular Michigan restaurant has been named one of America's best spots for the tastiest tacos.

This Michigan Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Taco Spots

Lovefood ranked America's most tantalizing tacos and picked one restaurant in each state that has perfected this handheld meal. Taking a spot in the Top 30 on the list includes a restaurant known for its creative, gourmet Mexican cuisine.

M Cantina in Dearborn is Lovefood's top pick for tacos in Michigan and the U.S., making the list for its unique twists on this beloved food:

It's the little touches at M Cantina that make its gourmet tacos a cut above the rest. For example, the beloved chiles rellenos tacos feature deep-fried poblano peppers stuffed with queso fresco (a light, crumbly cheese), plus fresh salsa, rice, and beans – and the whole thing is finished off with micro popcorn.

Other M Cantina customer favorites include the Chicken Tinga tacos served with shredded chicken, chipotle aioli, corn, queso enchilado, lettuce, & crema Mexicana. Or the Duck Carnitas with shredded confit-style duck, guava chipotle sauce, chile oil, & crispy onions.

Taste some of the nation's best tacos found in the Great Lakes state at M Cantina in Dearborn.

