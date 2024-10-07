When you're craving tacos in Michigan, there are plenty of choices from chain restaurants and local spots. But if you're looking for the best tacos in the state and the nation, one Michigan restaurant was named the best place to find them.

Michigan Restaurant Named Yelp's 'Best Taco Spots' In The Nation

Yelp recently ranked the best taco spot in every state where you can find tacos filled with traditional fillings or a unique twist on the classics. And there's one spot in Michigan where customers continue to leave rave reviews.

Que Pasa Taqueria in Sterling Heights is Michigan's top taco spot. Yelp says the 'Red Tacos' are a must-try:

They’re the hottest sellers at this Jalisco-style taqueria, owned and run by Gustavo Ruizvelasco and Indira Zepeda. To make their rose-tinged specialty, the husband-and-wife duo marinates corn tortillas in birria broth (which gives it the color), then packs them with shredded chicken, carnitas, and other fillings.

Yelpers said the birria tacos are 'absolutely divine' and by far the best they've had anywhere. Not only can you get a delicious birria taco at Que Pasa, but you can also get Birria Pizzadila and Birria noodles. Other customer favorites include the Burrito San Francisco, Carne Asada fries, and the Gordita Crunch. And of course, you can't miss out on the dessert...

Add the churros deluxe for a sweet way to end your meal following the best tacos in the state and the nation at Que Pasa Taqueria.

