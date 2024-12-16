Michigan Restaurant Now Named One Of America&#8217;s Best Sushi Joints

Michigan Restaurant Now Named One Of America’s Best Sushi Joints

Michigan residents love their sushi, be it a California roll, a rainbow roll, or a spicy tuna. And if you're looking for one of the best sushi joints in the nation, you'll find it here in the Great Lakes state.

Lovefood found the best sushi in the U.S., made with perfectly seasoned rice, fresh vegetables, and fresh raw (or cooked) seafood or meat. And one spot in Michigan offers a variety of sushi rolls packed with flavor.

Noble Fish in Clawson is a hidden gem with a well-deserved reputation as one of the best sushi spots in America. Lovefood says:

Being a stone's throw away from happening Detroit, Clawson's food scene is often overlooked – but with gems like Noble Fish, it shouldn't be. This sushi restaurant has been dishing up a tempting menu since 1984, with a cheerful atmosphere that keeps customers coming back. Choose from cooked and classic nigiri, a range of rolls that include vegetarian options, or indulge in the mammoth Party Tray if you're dining with a group.

Customers rave about the Michigan Roll, which is filled with tuna, cucumber, avocado, and spicy mayo. Another menu favorite is the Futomaki roll, which is filled with carrot, cucumber, pickled squash, an egg omelet, and a crab stick.

Noble Fish recently announced an expansion in 2025 that will also include a cocktail bar, ramen bar, and an expanded grab-and-go section at the adjacent supermarket. Enjoy America's best sushi to go in Clawson at Noble Fish.

