There's no place like Michigan in the summertime. Surrounded by beautiful lakes and offering plenty of activities to enjoy the fun in the sun, it's no wonder that people travel from all over the nation to experience the Great Lakes state. And there's one place in Michigan that's now named the best summer travel destination in America.

This Michigan City Is Named The Best Summer Escape In The Nation

USA Today released its annual list of the best summer escapes in the U.S., which offer beautiful beaches on pristine bodies of water, picturesque towns to explore with endless sights to see, and plenty of things to do. And it's no surprise that Michigan lands in the top spot.

An expert panel at USA Today nominated their must-see places for a summer vacation, then readers voted to determine the winners. And America's bucket list summer destination is Mackinac Island. USA Today says there are plenty of reasons to love this Michigan town:

Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac.

This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock.

And no trip to Mackinac Island is complete without exploring the Grand Hotel.

Whether you're already a resident of the Great Lakes State or plan to visit, you're sure to have an unforgettable summer vacation at the best summer vacation in America, Mackinac Island.

