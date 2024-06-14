America’s Best Steakhouse Chain Only Has One Michigan Location

Michigan is home to some of America's favorite chain restaurants. We have several options for burgers, sandwiches, pizza, and more. But if you're looking for a restaurant voted 'America's best steakhouse chain' you'll only find one in the entire state.

Canva Canva loading...

Best Steakhouse Chain In U.S. Only Has One Michigan Location

Tasting Table recently released its list of 13 Steakhouse Chains In The US, Ranked Worst To Best. The list was compiled from steak lovers, customer reviews, and Tasting Table archives. And the decisions were not only based on their steaks alone but other menu items as well. One popular chain with 10 Michigan locations came in dead last:

Get our free mobile app

Logan's Roadhouse ranked the worst on the steakhouse chain list. According to Tasting Table, the quality of food and service is inconsistent:

But don't expect top-of-the-line or gourmet-style meals. As far as service and atmosphere, it's run-of-the-mill and may be hit or miss depending on which location you visit.

While you may want to avoid the worst steakhouse chain on the list, if you want to visit the number #1 steakhouse chain, you'll have to travel to Troy, Michigan for the only location in the state.

The Capital Grille takes the #1 spot on the list of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. Customers leave happy and bad reviews for the restaurant are rare. Tasting Table says:

With thousands upon thousands of online reviews, The Capital Grille is nearly a 5-star steakhouse. The majority of customers couldn't say enough good things about eating there — using words like exceptional, outstanding, perfect, amazing, stunning, and fantastic.

Along with a selection of juicy steaks, the menu includes Roasted Chicken, Veal, Lamb Chops, and plenty of seafood options.

Read More: These Things To Your Michigan License Plate Will Get You A Ticket

Popular Chain Restaurants Michigan Needs Across The State It's a crime these chain restaurants aren't in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison